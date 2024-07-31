Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido trend online after a video captured him having a precious father-daughter moment with his child

The musician was spotted in the US as he rode in a car with his daughter Hailey to buy her clothes and other goodies

The trending video also showed the singer and his daughter enjoying one of her TV programs in the car, igniting reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, melted hearts online with the sweet father-daughter moment he shared with his second child, Hailey.

A video saw Davido and his daughter in a car on their way back from shopping in the US.

Moment from Davido and daughter Hailey's shopping. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The car seats and trunk appeared fully occupied with shopping bags, and the singer revealed that they bought a lot for the little girl and her cousins.

In the video going viral online, the Timeless hitmaker was excited about a new children's food show his child introduced him to.

The father and daughter conversed briefly over the program as Davido tried to grasp the correct pronunciation of the show.

More visuals showed them at a clothes store, purchasing some apparel items and more.

See the post below:

Davido and daughter trends

Legit.ng gathered reactions online:

chiamakaethels:

"She actually her daddy’s twin."

soniaquee_n:

"She looks so much like Davido. PRETTY GIRL."

christiana_pinkiee:

"She's so pretty 😍😊!!she looks like Ify."

ambhizconfectionery:

"Davido is dropping evidence for future purpose."

radiant__gee:

"Keep being a good girl my Hailey baby😍❤️ 001 for a reason💯 a very responsible dad."

francisca_harry:

"Na hailey dey enjoy pass 😂, everybody go dey alright. Ride on David."

joynnk0512:

"001 dey up date us Incase story go come out tomorrow say him no take care of this one."

beaconde22:

"The way it's supposed to be..every little girl needs her Daddy.

"Hailey enjoy your great Daddy and get spoiled well well..its healthy for a child whose mother puts her needs first not some old ill advised jealous waga being ill advised by useless online oloshos who are only after likes and shares on social media to make gist and money..well done OBO."

ugouchendu:

"That’s what he supposed to do as a dad. My dad did same my husband did and still do so to my kids. Bikonu what’s the big deal there."

kayshanty01:

"As a man Try dey show working and receipt 🧾 before they say you no do anything oooo."

Davido brags about his skill and talent

The Nigerian singer caused a frenzy online after a video captured him at a gathering with friends.

The Afrobeat star, enjoying the moment, took the opportunity to boast about his skills and talent. The viral video, shared on Elon Musk's X platform, showed Davido claiming to be the only GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Nigeria.

This statement seemed to be prompted by the setting the star and his friends were in.

Source: Legit.ng