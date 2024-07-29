Nigerian Christian commentator Solomon Buchi has expressed his displeasure over using secular musical trends in gospel ministrations

The social media personality took to his official Twitter page to share a video of Yinka Alasheyori's musical performance

The clip had some moves similar to that of Gentle Mike Ejeagha's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge by Brain Jotter

Solomon Buchi is unhappy about a new video surfacing on social media, and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The Nigerian social media Christian commentator penned a lengthy note in which he expressed his disgust at seeing revered Gospel musicians incorporate some elements of secular music into their performances.

His complaint follows a viral performance clip of gospel musician Yinka Alaseyori, in which she and her dance crew replicated the Gwo Gwo Gwo dance challenge, popularized by comedian Brain Jotter, using Gentle Mike Ejeagha's 1883 hit track.

According to Solomon, it is okay to identify as an entertainer rather than a gospel musician.

Solomon wrote in parts:

"It’s sad to see ‘gospel ministers’ incorporate trendy and secular musical phrases into their ministrations. This isn’t gospel music, neither is it a ministration. It’s just emotionalism; employing every possible means to gyrate listeners. I’m sick of it!"

See Solomon's full post here:

Online users react to Solomon Buchi's post

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

@Iamkolotayo:

"From a long time I really do not see these people as Gospel artists."

@Dostronicss:

"Very annoying.....the world are supposed to be the one copying the church not other way round."

@GraciousOpara:

"The line between Gospel and Secular activities is fading off."

@RedHatPentester:

"If you talk they’ll tell you talk too much but this is the blunt truth."

@arasmarty:

"Assistant God. Well-done oo."

@Mittymartz:

"Better don’t start this topic. Music is different."

@Neduzy:

"Assistant oluwa, I greet you."

