Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has continued to show her affection towards Afrobeats singer Davido

The movie star shared a video of her bedroom recently on social media, and netizens were surprised to see the Timeless hitmaker hanging in a strategic position in her room

Nkechi Blessing went on to ask her followers how they felt about the painting, which ignited reactions online

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday raised eyebrows online after happily showing a portrait of Afrobeats star Davido in her room.

The monochrome drawing had the actress standing beside the Unavaible crooner in a tight shoulder-to-shoulder hug.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday's show of love to Davido sparked reactions. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday, @davido

Nkechi Blessing shared a video of the painting strategically in her room, on top of her bed.

Taking to her caption, she asked her fans and followers to admirer the new painting in her room

“Meanwhile, spot my 00, @olowasamuel delivered ASAP,” she wrote.

See her video below:

Nkechi Blessing’s post spurs reactions online

As expected, the video elicited conflicting reactions, with many noting that the actress went too far with her feelings for the musician.

See the reactions below:

jessy_ademola_;

"People frame the celebrity they've not met in their house people have draw tattoo of their favorite celebrity so why can't nbs frame a picture of her and davido who is even aware of her! Some of u wish tho."

cymplydbest:

"I just love you more this woman more… she too real biko."

oladeleolufunmilola:

"Davido go dey look u and your boyfriend wen una dey knack aunty blessing wan blind my Davido."

vv_348_ultrasensitive:

"I sincerely love your growth Nkechi! you love genuinely when you love. Keep the positive vibes going."

yummytotem:

"Chioma go just Dey laugh one side. Wetin be this Wetin be this."

jimmyadeyinka_lewisofficial:

"Once an actress is alws an actress."

khaleefah_mafoworade:

"Nkechi Adeleke more win."

beewhiteflows:

"Nkechi steady peppering them."

ugos_nwokolo:

"Nkechi Adeleke."

iam_princessgold:

"I no go frame am keh! NBS this frame is not big enough, my turn na one full room go carry the frame."

