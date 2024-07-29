Davido: Nkechi Blessing causes massive stir as she hangs singer's portrait beside her bed: "Actress"
- Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has continued to show her affection towards Afrobeats singer Davido
- The movie star shared a video of her bedroom recently on social media, and netizens were surprised to see the Timeless hitmaker hanging in a strategic position in her room
- Nkechi Blessing went on to ask her followers how they felt about the painting, which ignited reactions online
Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday raised eyebrows online after happily showing a portrait of Afrobeats star Davido in her room.
The monochrome drawing had the actress standing beside the Unavaible crooner in a tight shoulder-to-shoulder hug.
Nkechi Blessing shared a video of the painting strategically in her room, on top of her bed.
Taking to her caption, she asked her fans and followers to admirer the new painting in her room
“Meanwhile, spot my 00, @olowasamuel delivered ASAP,” she wrote.
See her video below:
Nkechi Blessing’s post spurs reactions online
As expected, the video elicited conflicting reactions, with many noting that the actress went too far with her feelings for the musician.
See the reactions below:
jessy_ademola_;
"People frame the celebrity they've not met in their house people have draw tattoo of their favorite celebrity so why can't nbs frame a picture of her and davido who is even aware of her! Some of u wish tho."
cymplydbest:
"I just love you more this woman more… she too real biko."
oladeleolufunmilola:
"Davido go dey look u and your boyfriend wen una dey knack aunty blessing wan blind my Davido."
vv_348_ultrasensitive:
"I sincerely love your growth Nkechi! you love genuinely when you love. Keep the positive vibes going."
Portable cautions wife as she twerks to his new song, video triggers reactions: “She no even get yansh"
yummytotem:
"Chioma go just Dey laugh one side. Wetin be this Wetin be this."
jimmyadeyinka_lewisofficial:
"Once an actress is alws an actress."
khaleefah_mafoworade:
"Nkechi Adeleke more win."
beewhiteflows:
"Nkechi steady peppering them."
ugos_nwokolo:
"Nkechi Adeleke."
iam_princessgold:
"I no go frame am keh! NBS this frame is not big enough, my turn na one full room go carry the frame."
Davido reacts to crashed crypto coin
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted to the pandemonium he stirred in the cryptocurrency market.
It was reported that on May 29, the former DMW boss launched a meme coin, which runs on the Solana blockchain.
However, a few hours after that, the market value of his coin depreciated, leading to several call-outs, which he has addressed.
Source: Legit.ng
