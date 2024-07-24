Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has continued to update netizens on her meeting with Davido

On her Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo of herself with the singer and made a vow in her caption

NBS’ promise to Davido’s haters, as well as their photo together, got netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday took to social media to give fans updates about her recent meeting with Davido.

Recall that the movie star was spotted chilling with the 30BG boss and his Osun state governor uncle, Ademola Adeleke, and they even gave her their last name.

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing chilling with Davido. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In a new development, NBS shared a photo of herself with the DMW boss on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a caption where she vowed to deal with the singer’s haters.

She wrote:

“Good Morning from my Brother @davido and I😍❤️📌 Being your number one fan low key before, but you see moving forward? Anybody wey do anyhow with your name around me must collect 📌”

See her post below:

Peeps react to NBS and Davido’s photo

Nkechi Blessing’s photo with Davido impressed many netizens and they dropped their reactions in her comment section. Read some of them below:

Fugar_gal:

“like play like play, her circle is getting stronger 😍 she’s not regular! loving the redefinition of NBS 😍 this picture is screaming luxury 😍 the perfume combination is enough to cause rain 😍.”

iamfeyisara_hassan:

“From all the 30BG we love you ❤️.”

_mari_am___:

“Celeb meet celeb😍.”

Vibesman_d_great:

“I love seeing people loving my idolo ❤️.”

Deyzclothing:

“NBS Adeleke 🔥.”

Emenikechibugo:

“Too much beauty in this pic😍.”

Folami_collection:

“My fav in one picture 😍😍😍😍.”

___olanireti:

“Nkechi Blessing Adeleke Sunday🥰.”

Adegram_official:

“You no go let us rest 🤷‍♂️.”

rock_p_of_nigeria:

“Haters go think say na Photoshop 😂.”

sakabtboyibrahim01:

“Your ex go think say naa Photoshop 😌.”

hairbyfirstlady:

“The picture is so beautiful 😍.”

callmemmy_:

“This wan u snap with davido we no go hear word kukuma enlarge the picture and hang it on your sitting room.”

Jekewayne:

“Dem nor invite dirty pig 🐖 again abi osimhen nor dey Nigeria 🇳🇬 mumu goat dem don banned dat one forever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣my favorite don wise abeg enjoy urself. Day and night nor dey meet.”

Source: Legit.ng