Yhemo Lee has finally proposed to his lover of many years, Thayour weeks after their aso ebi went viral

A video of the carrier bag which had their aso ebi had surfaced online and many were congratulating the lovers

In a new clip sighted by Legit.ng, the night-life enthusiast was on his knees asking Thayour to be his wife

Nollywood actor Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemo Lee, has finally proposed to his lover of many years, Thayour.

Legit.ng had reported that a video of the yellow aso ebi in a white carrier bag had made the rounds a few weeks ago, and friends were happy for the lovers.

In a new recording sighted online, the night-life enthusiast was seen on his knee asking Thayour to be his wife.

The place where the proposal took place was well decorated with beautiful flowers. The couple to be wore matching colours, white and black.

Thayour was wearing a black jumpsuit with white cape, while Yhemo Lee was wearing a white clothe with black shoe.

Recall that Yhemo Lee and Thayour broke up a few years ago and Yhemo Lee had to publicly apologise to her with the promise to set things right.

How fans reacted to the proposal video of Yhemo Lee and Thayour

Reactions have trailed the video of Yhemo Lee's proposal. Here are some of the comments below:

Yhemo Lee and girlfriend unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor and his girlfriend Bisola were no longer friends on Instagram.

The two unfollowed each other, with many fans guessing what happened between them.

The development came after Yhemo Lee allegedly cheated on his former lover, Thayour and started dating Bisola.

