Reactions have trailed the behind the scene video of movie star Mercy Johnson as she gears up for her 40th birthday celebration

A video shared by Mercy Johnson via her social media page saw her all glammed up with her husband

Her kids, Purity and Henry were also present to give moral support as they complimented their mother's look

Nigerian talented actress Mercy Johnson created a buzz on social media after sharing a behind-the-scenes video of a shoot with her husband.

Her caption on the post, which she posted on her official Instagram page, suggested that she was preparing for her 40th birthday.

Mercy Johnson reflects on her life and appreciates God. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

"Plenty angry foes" - Mercy Johnson

In her caption, she appreciated God, her husband, her fans, and her beautiful kids. She also mentioned naysayers and noted that she thrives regardless of the hate they throw her way.

Mercy, who recently shared a picture of Regina Daniels in her wedding gown, was utterly grateful for the amazing life God had allowed her to live.

Mercy Johnson wrote:

"What Madam Purity and Henry had to Say. My Son….My Strength And My Smile. 40years loading plus kids ehhhhh. 13 years wedding anniversary. 1 cute Honorable husband. 4 angelic kids. 100% Family backing with Fans who are a gift from only God.

"A few honest/true friends And Plenty of Angry Foes, but we are thriving and winning. What more could I possibly ask lord? Thank you Jesus."

See her post here:

How netizens celebrated Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamyvonnejegede:

"Uncle Don taya for you."

@uzee_usman:

"Awwwwwwww this so nice to watch."

@chef_ekuri:

"Angry foes indeed....you're blessed my Queen..I'm a happy to be a true fan."

@adaezeeluke:

"Who watched several times??"

@peacesabeladama:

"This woman is blessed and more, your caption is everything."

@oke.misola:

"The angry foes, we no see them."

@amarajenni123:

"Purity the English Baby."

Mercy Johnson’s 1st daughter graduates

Mercy Johnson earlier shared a fun video from her first daughter Purity's graduation ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, July 10.

The proud mother also expressed excitement as her daughter was about to commence secondary school.

Nollywood celebrities, fans, and followers trooped to the comment section to congratulate the film star.

Source: Legit.ng