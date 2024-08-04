Nigerian singer Wizkid’s son, Zion, has warmed the hearts of fans on social media with his rapping skills

A video made the rounds of the six-year-old boy rapping along to UK rapper Central Cee’s Band 4 Band song

After the rapping video went viral, it left many netizens impressed and some of them heaped praises on the child

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid’s third son, Zion, is making headlines for the umpteenth time over his music skills.

Just recently, Wizkid’s first son with Jada Pollock was captured on camera, showing off his rapping skills to Central Cee’s song.

Fans react to video of Wizkid's son Zion rapping. Photos: @wizkidayo, @zionayo

Source: Instagram

The six-year-old was seen excitedly rapping along to the UK rapper’s Band 4 Band hit song as his DJ aunty, Skyla Tyla made a video of him. Also in the clip, Wizkid’s aide Farouk, was spotted laughing hard in the background.

See the funny video below:

Fans react to video of Zion rapping

As expected, the video of Wizkid’s son Zion dropping rap lines to Central Cee’s song soon spread on social media, warming the hearts of many. Some netizens praised the young boy, and some even likened him to his music star father.

Read some of their comments below:

Realkejjyjimma8:

“Zion too cute popsy no dey born rubbish 😌.”

Djspicey:

“Hahaha!! Mans got moves 😄 ❤️❤️.”

Otorroseline:

“He’s so cute😍.”

Rilimill:

“Zion go too tension una 😂😂. Make he grow first 🦅.”

Aegs_ioh:

“This dance is an inheritance 😂.”

Callmeh_tashakim:

“He sha sing pass Davido 🌚.”

Jiggz_with_avi:

“Eagle no dey born pigeon 😂❤️.”

tracy_empire:

“The boy is very handsome ❤️.”

honest_moses:

“As he papa nor won drop our album make we use this one take hold body.”

Iam_ennypara:

“This one go collect buruku Grammy if he choose to be a musician 😂❤️❤️❤️😍👏👏🔥🔥 Sexyy Voice like him papa.”

Olamideuk1:

“I sight Farouk for back ❤️.”

_abusafiyan_:

“This boy will be more successful and greater than his popsy 😍.”

Zion cries over Super Eagles' loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion was heartbroken after Nigeria's Super Eagles lost the 2023 AFCON final to host Ivory Coast.

He was seen crying after Nigeria lost the match on Sunday evening while someone was trying to comfort him.

Zion refused to be consoled in the video and fans took to the comment section to also console him.

Source: Legit.ng