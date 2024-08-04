Top Nigerian music stars, Davido, Zlatan Ibile, Victony and others were recently spotted linking up in London

A photo and video made the rounds of the Nigerian celebrities at the MetLife Stadium in America

The clips of Davido, Zlatan and others having fun as they watched FC Barcelona and Real Madrid’s match got fans talking

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’, Omoniyi Raphael ‘Zlatan Ibile’ and other top celebrities have drawn the attention of fans after they were spotted having fun.

The music stars including Victony, Asa Asika, Sarz, and others were seen at the MetLife Stadium in America as they watched a live match.

Fans react as Davido, Zlatan, others watch football match. Photos: @billie_adeleke, @thedavidodailyshow

The Nigerian celebrities were present at the friendly match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid and a photo and video made the rounds of them having fun.

In the video, Zlatan, Davido and others were seen posing for the camera while giving shoutouts. A group photo of them together also emerged.

In another set of online snaps, YBNL boss Olamide and singer Divine Okubo, aka Rema, were also spotted at the stadium watching the football match.

Fans react to stadium photo and video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians who reacted to the photo and video of Davido, Zlatan Ibile and others at the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid football match.

_notingchanged:

“9ja to the world 🗣️.”

Kingbuchiii:

“9JA BOYZ!!!”

Big_lee_peru:

“Na Zlatan carry dem go, Zlatiiiiiiii no use fcb play.”

singpaul_official:

“World🌍 best of all time superstar🌟🌠 worldwide🌍❤🎶💎💰🛩 king👑🐐 @davido.”

Sirwerey1:

“Zanku with big teeth 🦷.”

beee___ry:

“Zanku na him go ginger dem go,up barcaaaa🔥.”

justwildingwalrus:

“I just love Zanku and David together. It’s so organic. God bless them.”

beylaryrdk:

“001 in the buildinggggg.”

Theofficial_idris:

“Love when link up happen, it's so easy and amazing 😍❤️.”

Gidoskiofficial:

“What did they go there to do? 🔥”

_notingchanged:

“9ja to the world 🗣️❤️”

kingpremier37:

“Father from ybnl and son from Mavin ❤️.”

Dahpend_gram:

“God cigar weh go burn for here 😂.”

Davido brags about his skill and talent

The Nigerian singer caused a frenzy online after a video captured him at a gathering with friends.

The Afrobeat star, enjoying the moment, took the opportunity to boast about his skills and talent. The viral video, shared on Elon Musk's X platform, showed Davido claiming to be the only GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Nigeria.

This statement seemed to be prompted by the setting the star and his friends were in.

