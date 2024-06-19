The Nigerian music industry was recognised at Louis Vuitton’s ‘Men’s Spring-Summer Show’ during Fashion Week

Aside from the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems and Rema representing the industry, Adekunle Gold's hit Falling Up was used as the closing song at the fashion show

A clip showed the singer's display as well as Rema and Tems' reaction the moment Adekunle Gold's song came up

More videos from the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off in France, have emerged online as Nigeria's biggest Afrobeats stars made their presence and impact known.

Recall that Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, and Tems were among the popular faces who stormed the event. A Nigerian song was also specially recognised.

Adekunle Gold grooves to his song at Paris Fashion Week. Credit: Gettyimages/julien.hekimian

Adekunle Gold's Falling Up recognised at Paris Fashion Week

The Rodo crooner's jam Falling Up, released in 2023, was the closing song at the star-studded event.

A video showed a proud Adekunle Gold singing along the moment his song came up while Rema, who was seated beside Tems, extended a handshake to his colleague over the recognition.

Falling Up by Adekunle Gold featured Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams. It was a track on the album Tequila Ever After, released in 2023.

Watch the moment Adekunle Gold's Falling Up was played at Paris Fashion Week below:

What netizens are saying about Adekunle Gold and his song

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as several netizens were happy for AG Baby over his foreign recognition. Read the comment below:

toostandard001:

"Remy boy that hand shake is so motivational."

thee_iconicwisdom:

"Composure wan wound tems."

summerboy114:

"Wetin una nor know be say adekunle gold really get stand for this show even pass others coz he’s very close to Pharrell Williams they even have a song together that guy sabi connect."

this_hawkins:

"Composure wan wound my Tems."

starboy_there:

"Omo even the white ladies and people for there dey feel the gbedu."

swalee_official:

"Even stormzy dey shake head for there Abi no be him be that?"

