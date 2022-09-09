Former Nollywood actress, Carolyn Hutchings, has also mourned the late Queen Elizabeth on social media

Taking to her Instagram page, the socialite revealed that she actually named her daughter after the British monarch

Carolyn’s eulogy to the late queen stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media as some fans shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian socialite and former actress, Carolyn Hutchings, has caused a buzz after mourning the late Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch passed on on the afternoon of September 8, 2022, and it caused shockwaves around the world.

A number of people took to social media to mourn her death, including Carolyn who penned down a touching eulogy.

Carolyn Hutchings mourns late Queen Elizabeth. Photos: @theroyalfamily, @carolynahutchings

On her official Instagram page, the socialite posted a photo of the late queen and accompanied it with a caption where she noted that her daughter was named after the British monarch.

Not stopping there, Carolyn called Queen Elizabeth a strong woman. She wrote:

“.. I literally named my daughter after her .. regardless ,she was a strong woman .. the QUEEN.”

See her post below:

Carolyn Hutchings’ reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death stirs mixed reactions

Shortly after the socialite mourned the British monarch, a number of people took to her comment section to share their opinions. Read what some of them had to say below:

Omg7_03:

“Caro do u know what this woman did to Afrika.”

Funshythomas:

“Queen Elizabeth was an incredibly strong woman and I respect her so much. It wasn’t her fault that she was born into such a powerful institution with so much global reach and impact. Come to think of it, with what we have seen in Nigeria since independence, do you not agree that colonisation was a favour? If they had remain as our master today, life won’t be this difficult for the average Nigerian with all our resources and wealth.”

Lady__m__empire:

“May her strict soul rest in peace ❤️.”

Blecoblinking:

“Chai May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Aduke_okin:

“She will be greatly missed.”

_Jenniferjoanne:

“U named ur daughter after a woman who colonized your country stole from ur land and enslaved ur ppl???? OKAY.”

Carolynahutchings:

“@_jenniferjoanne my choice .. same way people named their kids after those that sold Nigeria out of greed.”

May her soul rest in peace.

