Popular OAP Toke Makinwa recently sparked conversations online after she revealed what she did after finding out that one of her exes was cheating on her

Toke noted that after she caught her ex cheating on her, he told her not to get worked up over the situation because she was the wife and the lady was just the girlfriend

However, some netizens disagreed with this narration by Toke, as some responded by saying the fashionista won't agree with such

Ace radio presenter, actress and fashion influencer Toke Makinwa sparked a controversial discussion online after she revealed what she did to an ex she caught cheating on her.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Toke wrote that after she caught her ex cheating, he told her to act appropriately and not get worked up over something that wasn't important because she was the wife, and the other lady was just a girlfriend.

Nollywood actresses Toke Makinwa and Etinosa both share their experiences with cheating partners. Photo credit: @tokemakinwa/@etinosa

Source: Instagram

Toke noted that after her ex told her this, she just left him to continue cheating in peace since she was number 1.

Etinosa reacts to Toke Makinwa's Never in My Life gist, shares her own story

Edo-state-born actress Etionosa reacts to Toke Makinwa's story about an ex who cheated on her, sharing her experience with a cheating partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Etinosa shared that she had a partner she once caught with a c*ndom while they were actively trying to get pregnant, and he lied to her that the protection was for his friend, and she believed.

See both Toke Makinwa and Etinosa's stories below:

Read some of the comments that Toke and Etinosa's post generated below:

@monalisa.stephen:

"But the thing is we don do some Mumu things for past sha. Never will affliction rise again. Kalaaaaaa."

@kunleremiofficial:

"Sigh!! You once met a saro!"

@ms_dsf:

"God we’ve all been dumbbbbb sha, thank God for deliverance."

@_yours_sincerly:

"Baba used this girl picture as profile pic for more than a year claiming she was COUZIN and mumu me always reposting her as big sisterOmo never in my life will they use my head again oh."

@ellaz_mind:

"My ex was cheating on me with this girl who usually post us as couple crush,and one night I went to call him out from her room and beg him to still be with her but sometimes come to me too because I couldn’t move on,she was staying opposite me. Never again."

Toke Makinwa says she's still scared of her mum at 37

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood fashionista and ace show host Toke Makinwa recently revealed in a conversation that she is still scared of her mum even though she's thirty-seven years old.

Toke Makinwa jumped on a conversation online about African mothers, and she shared that her mum is still one of the few people on earth that she is still scared of.

She said that no matter how old you might be, you're never too old to be scared of your African mum.

Source: Legit.ng