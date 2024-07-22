Presenter Toke Makinwa has taken a swipe at some married women who judged her for her actions in the past

She said that it wasn't good to judge people, noting that she was glad she did not do so with other people

According to her, she knows some married women who now claim to be available and she mocked them online

Media personality Toke Makinwa has shared a funny reaction to some women in Lagos state who claim to be available despite their marital status.

She noted that some of these women judged her in the past when they should not have done so. Now, life has visited them.

According to the presenter, these women have been humbled as the tables have turned. She noted that this is why she does not judge others.

She also wished the women love and light, and got many people talking. Some netizens asked her to drop the names of the married women.

Others simply hailed Nollywood actress Angela Okorie for always tagging those she throws shade at on social media, as compared to Toke, who left them guessing randomly.

See Toke Makinwa's post below:

@oyindaakinbote:

"Toke please emulate Angela and use your @ button. All this suspense is not necessarily good for the health."

@odun_rita:

"See why I like Angela. She for don scatter table use am as firewood cook party jollof for us."

@amyshine0:

"So married men are dating married women? Aren’t they so confused? What exactly are they looking for?"

@iizzyyprince:

"Moral of the story: Never judge a pain you have never felt."

@sylvarina_olanma:

"That's why I like my Ebonyi Sister @realangelaokorie she doesn't go through the corners. She's gone call names with her full chest & tag them."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"The way married people are dating each other eh! God should just come down."

