A social media user has cried out after he heard a man calling Davido Popsy at an event held recently

In the video, Davido was attending an event organised by CIG Motors and a man complimented his looks by calling Popsy

Fans of Davido also took to the comments section to react as they reminded the man how Wizkid was also called 001

Fans of David Adeleke, aka, Davido and that of his colleague, Ayodeji Baogun, better known as Wizkid, have clashed again after a video of Davido surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was at an event organised by CIG Motors, where he shared his business plan with the guests. While at the program, a man praised the singer for his look and called him popsy, the nickname Wizkid FC usually call their favourite.

Wizkid and Davido's fans clash over nickname. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, a man known as Sammy on X cried out for justice. According to him, Wizkid was managing the nickname and now Davido was also being addressed by the same name.

30BG reacts to X user's post

Also reacting to the X user's observation, fans of the Grammy Award nominee slammed Sammy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was stated that Wizkid FC had called the 'Ojuelegba' crooner 001 before, so they shouldn't make noise about Davido being called Popsy

Below is the video:

Wizkid FC declares public holiday

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's fans known as FC declared a public holiday as the singer marked his 34th birthday on July 16, 2024.

In a video that surfaced online, a lady declared that no one should work all over Nigeria and there should be no movement. She noted that they have been saving money since last year, which they plan to send to Wizkid and his fans.

However, Davido's fans known as 30BG reacted to the post, they taunted Wizkid's fans and told them to better report to work.

Wizkid FC and 30BG clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that fans of the two giant Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido took sides in the feud between their favourites.

A poll was conducted by Legit.ng to know when the fight between the two singers would come to an end.

In their opinion, OBO and Wizkid were just using the fight as content, while some said that if they end their fight, their career would come to an end too.

Source: Legit.ng