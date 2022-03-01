Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has finally secured the UK visa for his logistics manager, Isreal DMW

The singer shared a video of the excited Isreal on his Instagram story channel as he announced to him that he will be attending the much talked about concert

Isreal will join the rest of the DMW crew as they are set for a thrilling time at the O2 Arena concert

Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, has finally secured his visa to join the singer and the rest of the DMW crew in the UK.

Isreal got excited after his boss announced that he will be coming for the show at the London O2 Arena and his travel visa is ready.

Isreal finally got his UK visa and will be joining the rest of the crew. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW begs to Open Davido's O2 Arena concert

Isreal who had earlier appealed to his boss to allow him open the London O2 Arena show with his trademark bell seemed to be living the dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He also released a rehearsal video ahead of the concert in traditional Edo attire which caused a stir online.

Check out Isreal's reaction to Davido's news below:

Nigerians are happy for Isreal

Social media users have reacted to the new development about Isreal DMW, most of them are happy for him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thecuteabiola:

"So happy for him."

Sirbalocomedy_:

"I will be very happy. If he can perform on that day. . Israel to the world."

Deejayneptune:

"Israel is about to shut down O2."

____Debbylicious

"I so much love how he respects his boss."

Gslimphotos:

"In this life just loyal to that person wey dey put food for your table."

Elovina_bespokeandaccessories:

"Congratulations juju… I love how they love each other."

O2 Arena show: Davido sends his private jet to fly in rapper Yung Bleu and his jeweller to UK

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Davido pulled another big move ahead of his much talked about O2 Arena concert.

The Risky crooner sent his private jet to pick his jeweller, BennyDaJeweler and American rapper, Yung Bleu from the US to the UK for the show.

Videos of their flexing in Davido's private jet ahead of the show have emerged online and Nigerians reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng