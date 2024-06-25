All is set for Davido and Chioma's wedding, including an official wedding song from the singer on the remix of the viral song Ogechi

The singer shared a clip of him vibing with the original crooner of the song, Joel, BoyPee, Hyce on social media

He also told his fans to anticipate the song that was slated to drop at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 25, his wedding day

The Nigerian entertainment industry is having a blast as Davido fully secured the whole week for his wedding.

The Afrobeat singer has been on the trend table ever since he announced his wedding to Chioma, the love of his life.

Davido drops the official wedding song for his wife. Credit: @davido

The singer made ladies blush after he hopped on the viral Ogechi song by Joel, BoyPee, Hyce. Davido initially showed interest on Twitter after he noted that he wanted to drop a verse on the song for his wife, Chioma.

The singer wrote:

"Drop a verse for my wife ???"

See Davido's request tweet here:

The collaboration resulted in a high-vibration, infectious sound with catchy lyrics on the remix, which was released at midnight on Davido's wedding day.

See Davido's Tweet on the release of the song here:

Music lovers have praised Davido for his thoughtfulness amid his hectic wedding preparations.

Nigerians react to Ogechi remix

The original Ogechi excited music lovers across the internet, and now that there is a remix with Davido on it, they are more than elated. See some reactions below:

@softdmw:

"E tap baje."

@henry_aniegboka_:

"Ordinary remix don turn to hit pass wizkid album."

@honest30bgfan_:

"And if I ever cheat o, make water carry me dey go."

@realtimmywrld:

"See as song sweet."

@darkskin_ayo:

"Nobody badder than you 001."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"The best verse for your wife Chioma."

@timothyogeze:

"Reason why I love Davido so much ..king just wan rising stars to win."

