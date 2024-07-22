Nigerian skitmaker Brainjotter has finally visited the singer behind his viral dance challenge, Mike Ejiagha

The comedian had many Nigerians jumping on his dance challenge after he succeeded in making the Gwo Gwo Ngwo song trend again

Brainjotter’s emotional meeting with the 91-year-old singer melted many hearts online as they praised the skitmaker

Nigerian skitmaker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel aka Brainjotter has finally met with Gwo Gwo Ngwo singer, Mike Ejeagha.

The popular content creator caused a lot of buzz online after he started a dance challenge using the 91-year-old musician’s song.

Photo as Brainjotter meets Mike Ejeagha. Photos: @brainjotter, @mike_ejeagha1

Source: Instagram

Many Nigerians soon started sending gifts to the music veteran, and some of them visited him at his home. In a new development, Brainjotter has also followed suit.

Taking to his Instagram page, Brainjotter shared a photo of himself with the elderly singer in his home. In the photo, the skit maker had one arm around Ejeagha’s shoulder as he smiled for the camera.

The comedian captioned the photo, expressing his joy at finally paying a visit to the music veteran and promising to share the story with fans soon.

He wrote:

“So happy I did this. Story coming soon”

See Brainjotter’s post below:

Nigerians react as Brainjotter meets Ejeagha

Brainjotter’s meeting with the Gwo Gwo Ngwo crooner warmed the hearts of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ekene_umenwa:

“You are blessed oh ❤️❤️❤️❤️I am so happy God is using you in different ways .”

Crazeclown:

“Proud of you nwanne People no understand the power of social media ❤️love to see it.”

thetestimony_:

“This dance dey give me joy.”

_.sonoma:

“May God continue to bless you .”

ylight_comedy:

“Legendary ❤️.”

Iammcpashun:

“Legendary Move BroeYou are a King.”

luckyudu:

“It’s a beautiful feeling to be remembered. May we live our lives in a way that it is possible for us to be remembered for the value we created in our yesteryears. God bless us all and grant us long life and prosperity.”

b_uniqu.e:

“In all of this, Brainjotter should be praised. He deserves all accolades .”

01_playmaker:

“At old age, blessings still dey come... Alhamdulilah .”

Brainjotter gifts Mike Ejeagha N2 million

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that skitmaker Brainjotter gave Mike Ejeagha financial compensation for dancing to his song.

According to a screenshot shared on social media, the skit maker sent the veteran singer N2 million.

Some Nigerians, however, argued Brainjotter's N2m donation was too small and doesn't justify using Mike Ejeagba's song without his consent.

Source: Legit.ng