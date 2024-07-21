Nigerian filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan has once again become a new dad to the joy of fans

The movie star, who was previously married to actresses Doris Simeon and Stella Damasus, shared the good news online

Netizens received the news of Ademinokan’s newborn with his third wife in different interesting ways

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan has caused a stir online after welcoming a child with his third wife.

The filmmaker, who was known for being previously married to actress Doris Simeon before moving on to another actress, Stella Damasus, and eventually marrying a third woman, got people talking with the news of his newborn.

Fans react as Daniel Ademinokan welcomes child with third wife. Photos: @dabishop007, @doris_simeon_, @stelladamasus

Ademinokan made the announcement to fans on his Instagram page by sharing a photo of his newborn child’s hand. He accompanied the snap with a caption revealing the child’s name. He wrote:

“Hello World” - T.J. ADEMINOKAN.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Daniel Ademinokan’s newborn

The news of Stella Damasus and Doris Simeon’s ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan, welcoming a child in his third marriage drew the attention of many netizens and they dropped their hot takes online. Some fans congratulated him, while others spoke about his previous relationships.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Morolake14:

“Beautiful congratulations to the family.”

Smitholawale120:

“Congratulations bro ✅.”

olorineekeh:

“I kuku trust him, he will never open his comment section. I like how he takes charge and control who accesses his space. Take charge of your mental health if you can. Any ways not so related.....”

Muonehi:

“Serial papa....firedown.. many more ladies to help.”

Ayam_idayat:

“This man eeeeehnnn.”

sexy_adorable_undies:

“How many woman don born for this Egbon now.”

Omoyenioremadeanimashaun:

“This na the 3rd woman? You think is only women dem dey cout husband for. Ok congratulations.”

abukiathealaga:

“Far from Obi Cubana, closer to Portable.”

Alajokegold:

“Let see the baby mother pls.”

Official_vicky_white:

“Oga abeg stay one place.”

olajumoke2302:

“Portable’s kind of person.”

official_vicky_white:

“Oga abeg stay one place.”

