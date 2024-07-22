Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has made headlines on social media over her presence at her colleague Faithia Williams’ party

The movie star and her husband were spotted at Faithia’s father’s burial with four armed policemen protecting them

This triggered a series of interesting comments on social media after the video went viral

Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband were guests at Faithia Williams’ father’s burial.

The star-studded occasion had a lot of highlights but Lizzy and her man made headlines after videos of them at the party went viral.

Fans react to video of Lizzy Anjorin at Faithia Williams' dad's burial. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In a clip posted on Instagram by @Goldmynetv and spotted by Legit.ng, Lizzy Anjorin and her man are seen flanked by four armed policemen as they sit at their table at the party.

The celebrity couple sat quietly as they observed their surroundings. One uniformed man sat on both sides of the actress and her man. Another officer stood behind the couple.

See the video below:

Peeps react to Lizzy Anjorin’s video

It did not take long for Lizzy Anjorin and her husband’s unique presence at Faithia Williams’ party to draw the attention of netizens. Many of them wondered about her security detail. Some wondered if it was because of the actress’ fight with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, who was also present at the party. Read some of their comments below:

Wonsebolatan_holuwaliftmeup:

“No wonder there is heat in the hall. Only you carry four mopol enter hall Abeg who won kidnap you?????”

Bibismith8052:

“Mumu too much everyone go party free she carry police full body.”

seun_dmummy:

“Freedom is good oo.”

crystaltv91_:

“Let’s LOVE ❤️ & PEACE ✌️ reign ..: They don settle matter make BOTH PARTY FANS LOCK UP. Lizzy is Beautiful Iyabo is also Beautiful .”

Gbemaj_oreofe:

“O ma se o, no one is associating with her. Husband looking left right, police at both edge indeed PEACEFUL LIFE is not scam o.”

Fifi_orginalb:

“Is this how she carry police around after fighting and cursing people online .”

Ashipablog:

“Lol see her life she’s not free .”

Wunmywater_empire:

“Please stop going out with securities walk alone.”

olatinwoakinyoola:

“Fear of beating.”

Doogbadepoo:

“This is total nonsense, IG of police need to address this, how can one person be carrying police up and down all bcos she is not safe all bcos of the rubbish she was saying online up and down, means everybody should be doing this who is going to protect other people, nawa oooo.”

Roniajanaku:

“She's not even free amongst her colleagues.. o lagbara.”

Easycalm111:

“And queen mother was also at the party , Dey for set boxing ring for them o make dem settle once instead of their IG live wahala.”

Iyabo Ojo attends Fathia Williams' dad burial

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Iyabo Ojo spraying thousands of naira notes during the burial ceremony of Fathia Balogun's dad stirred attention online.

Ojo met her archrival, Lizzy Anjorin at the event and they both has brief exchange.

Ojo later copied her Anjorin to spray money. Netizens have reacted to the clip, noting that Iyabo Ojo's actions were fuelled by Liz Anjorin's show of wealth at the ceremony earlier before her arrival.

Source: Legit.ng