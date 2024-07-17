A Nigerian self-acclaimed financial expert, Official Geh Geh, tackled Verydarkman and his popular one-room apartment

The money guru claimed that Verydarkman was deceiving many online with the background he uses in his videos

Geh Geh pointed out things he noticed about VDM's notorious room and the extent of his wealth, spurring reactions online

A Nigerian self-acclaimed financial expert, Official Geh Geh, has claimed that famous social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, is well-to-do.

Geh Geh, in a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, pointed out his observations about Verydarkman's content and the one room in which he shoots his visuals.

He claimed that the room serves as a disguise for people to think he is poor. According to him, the three pairs of shoes on the shoe rack that serve as his video backgrounds have been in the same spot since he broke out on social media.

Geh Geh further highlighted that VDM could comfortably call out billionaires and influential personalities because of his hidden affluence, which many do not know about.

Claims about VDM's wealth spur reactions

faith_giara:

"I like the way he disguised himself.... Very smart guy."

aceborsbeat:

"Small update wey VDM dey use guard. This Aporo Don Cast Ham."

adey_julius:

"I actually think so too cause the dude confidence no be here."

im_phonical_eldfor:

"I tell someone this same thing some days ago, he Dey follow me argue."

byers4life:

"Everything wey dey inside VDM room get meaning! The timberland means I Dey game o incase una won use street."

cart_aham:

"VDM get him own Hotel for Ghana, it's funny how some people believe he's poor."

ryanpaulrichie:

"Wait una think say him poor before. Just de play .. person wen get 2 hotel for Gh ."

VDM shares evidence against Blord

VDM earlier shared reported evidence he has against a famous Bitcoin trader, Linus Williams, aka Blord. Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Linus Williams on Tuesday, July 16, in Abuja.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

