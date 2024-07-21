Saidi Balogun Storms Ex-Wife, Faithia's Dad's Final Burial Ceremony, Video Trends
- Saidai Balogun, a Nigerian actor, stirred multiple reactions online after he was spotted at his ex-wife Faithia's father's final burial
- Legit.ng recalled reporting that Faithia Balogun suffered the loss of her dear father sometime in April
- The final burial ceremony was held today and well attended by movie stars, including her ex-husband
Fans of the former couple, Fathia and Saidi Balogun, are in awe after the former graced the actress' father's final burial ceremony in style.
Faithia announced the demise of her father via her Instagram page, as she expressed sadness over his death and prayed his soul rests in peace.
Many of Faithia's colleagues, including Joke Silva, Yinka Quadri, Tawa Ajidefinni and many more, extended their condolences to her.
The Yoruba movie star held the final burial ceremony of her late father today, July 21st, 2024, and her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun, was among the guests in attendance. Saidi Balogun was seen discussing with some of the guests at the party.
This comes weeks after the actress changed her name to "Balogun".
Faithia and Saidi's marriage timeline
The birthday mates married on September 7, 2000, at the Ikorodu Marriage Registry, Lagos. They were together for six years before they parted ways in 2016, and their union was blessed with two children.
See the video here
Reactions to Saidi's presence at Faithia's event
See some reactions to the viral clip below:
@esby_oflife:
"Na so e suppose be,omo wa laarin won and they are both matured so peace all the way."
@tayo__omidiran:
"They are so matured."
@okikijesumoranugba:
"So why will he not go???? Na his children mother be that."
@anikeadebanke:
"Awon mature people."
@fele_of_lagos:
"Una don start?"
@official._abimbola:
"You guys are meant to be together, go and settle your differences please."
@afoobespoke:
"Normal level. He has to pay last respect."
@hap.piness247:
"I wish them peace."
Odun Adekola, Joke Silva, Ijebuu others look glam
Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun Williams's 53rd birthday party promises to be another star-studded event, as celebrities are turning up in large numbers.
Veterans actors like Jike Kosoko, Joke Silva, Jaiye Kuti, and Odunlade Adekola, among others, have already graced the party's red carpet in their lovely attires.
Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka was also spotted in the online video as Nigerians anticipate lovely moments from the big party night in Lagos.
