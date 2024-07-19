A woman from Prophet Odumeje, aka Indaboski's church, trended online following the claims during one of the services

The young lady confronted the man of God during an altar ministration to request singer Flavour's phone number, saying he was her husband

Indaboski, perplexed by the situation, queried the woman about the highlife singer, and she claimed they had been dating

A member of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, led by the renowned Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, also known as Prophet Odumeje or Indaboski, recently caused a stir on the internet.

During one of Prophet Odumeje's altar ministrations, a young woman boldly asked him for her husband's contact details. Indaboski, puzzled by the unusual request, asked the woman if he knew her or her husband.

Odumeje's church member demanded Flavour's contact details. Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The woman confirmed that while the prophet did not know her, he was acquainted with her husband. After some deliberation, Indaboski inquired about the identity of the husband in question.

The woman, initially hesitant to speak, was eventually persuaded by the prophet to reveal that her husband was the Nigerian highlife star Flavour.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Stunned by this revelation, Indaboski asked if they both knew themselves. The woman then disclosed that although she had never met Flavour in person, she had been dating the singer for three years.

Watch the video below:

Odumeje's church member spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big_phayvour:

"They suppose air this man’s service on Dstv as a reality show because."

pasfruitals:

"Faith way dey move mountain."

williamzgr8:

"Odumeje jam joke way pass him own joke."

jacque1ine.b:

"Church of a Thousand Laughs."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Odumeje church ❌. Indaboski comedy house aka yabaleft ✅."

taaatibg:

"So na Flavor una dey use chase clovt now??"

bebeto_cityrock:

"Abeg make government the pay this man. Is not easy na only this man the give us joy for Nigeria."

grace_lin_a:

"Please say it loud, don’t “Takwila” anything into his ear."

hannahmercy_77:

"Siri play me Nwunye Odogwu by Flavour."

Odumeje samples new song with Flavour

Nigerians have concluded that Flavour is the one behind prophet Odumeje, also known as Indaboski's problems.

The duo collaborated on a new track after a video surfaced online showing vibing to its snippet.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng