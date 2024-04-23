Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has taken to social media to announce the sad demise of her father

Popular Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has lost her father to the cold hands of death.

With a heavy heart, the much-loved movie star took to her official Instagram page to announce the sad news on April 23, 2024.

shared a simple photo to show that she was in mourning while accompanying the post with a caption about the great loss in her family as well as prayers for the deceased.

She wrote:

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to say goodnight to my loving father... .. May his gentle soul rest in peace ..”

Fans and celebs mourn with Faithia Williams

The death of Faithia Williams’ father moved many of her fans and celebrity colleagues to mourn with her. Read some of their comments below:

realyinkaquadri:

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

obelueruaya:

“So sorry mama may his soul rest in peace IJN.”

Ajokesilva:

“Fathia so sorry. May His soul rest in peace.”

chef_gbolahan2:

“May Allah accept his return and forgive all his shortcomings Bi’zinillahi. Please accept my condolences Mama.”

the_bimboakisanya:

“Kindly accept my condolences.”

Queenoluwa:

“Sorry for your loss.”

iambimpeakintunde:

“Haaahaaaa Really sorry About your loss ma .”

maobudtv:

“May his soul rest in peace .”

Eniolaafeez:

“Sorry Aunt Fathia my condolences.”

onyinyeifu1:

“My condolences.”

jayeola_monje:

“Awwwwwww so sad ooooo. May his soul rest in peace. Sorry love eyin won ada o.”

funmitex:

“May his soul rest in peace .”

