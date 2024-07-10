Controversial content creator DJ Chicken was recently on Nons Miraj's Lover's Hunt Game show, and his engagements while on the program have gone viral

A lady was presented to DJ Chicken for him to question, assess and decide if he would want to go on a date with her

Chicken's reaction after the lady was presented to him sparked chaos online as he went ballistic in his assessment of the young lady

Controversial Nigerian content creator and Live Streamer Adedamola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, was recently a guest on Nons Miraj's Lover's Hunt Game show.

In a viral clip making the rounds online, the controversial TikToker shared that he was on the show to find the love of his life.

DJ Chicken goes on Nons Miraj's game show in search of love and the woman of his dreams. Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku/@mazitundeednut

But if we go by what we saw in the viral clip, it doesn't seem Chicken would be meeting the love he desires any time soon.

DJ Chicken lambasts lady presented to him

In the trending clip, a lady is presented to DJ Chicken for him to talk to, ask questions, and assess before deciding whether he wants to go on a date with her.

Chicken's reaction after the lady walked in left many in tatters as he didn't hold back on his assessment of the lady.

He noted that nothing about the lady entices him. He then stated his displeasure in the most confrontational manner ever seen on the show.

DJ Chicken's appearance on Nons Miraj's show comes weeks after Speed Darlington went to the Hunt Game show to find the love of his life.

Watch the excerpt of DJ Chicken's moment on Nons Miraj's show:

Reactions as Chicken goes on Nons Miraj's show

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@vivianwilliams334:

"Pls is he normal.. or just for content? Asking respectfully."

@topstar_photography:

"DJ chicken has no control and zero conduct .. many ladies will bounce back at him.. kudos to the lady’s composure."

@___ariella_:

"He can’t stand or seat in one place for a minute Asapuooooo."

@areaboi_weleskel:

"Akpi own is still the best… very polite and funny…"

@manova_madeit:

"This is what I’ve been waiting for miraj no worry ur cash out don sure."

@donkgeneralmerchant:

"Now I don’t believe the show anymore. It’s like they are staging everything."

@carphy_flinks:

"I don’t have breasttt neither do I have bum bum but I have home training and I can cook spaghetti and I can mole loud."

@adelakuntufayl:

"There is nothing about this show that looks interesting to me sha."

Portable hires thugs to beat DJ chicken

In other news, a video of singer Portable sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager.

He recounted how DJ Chicken demanded money from some show promoters before releasing his contact information.

Source: Legit.ng