Nigerian movie actress and film producer Yvonne Jegede is in shambles as she announced the death of one of her kids to cholera

The make-believe world professional shared the devastating news through her official Instagram page

In a sad clip shared, Jegede noted that she has been financially responsible for Olamide Ajimuda since 2019

Yvonne Jegede, a Nigerian movie actress and producer, has triggered emotions after she announced the passing of one of her kids.

The actress shared this shocking news through her social media platform, as she revealed that Olamide Ajimuda died as a result of cholera.

Yvonne Jegede shares child loss on IG, and fans empathize with her. Credit: @iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Jegede made it known that she first met Olamide in Primary 4, and he was expected to advance to Junior Secondary School 3 after the long break. Unfortunately, Olamide lost his precious life to the deadly disease.

Yvonne maintained that she has been paying the fees of 18 children since 2019, but now she has 27 of them left.

Yvonne wrote:

"I’m heartbroken because I lost one of my children to cholera. Olamide and I met when he was in primary 4 and was supposed to go to JSS3 after this summer break. The news broke my heart. I am also happy 2 of my children graduated yesterday to secondary school, and one of them is Olamide’s sister."

See Jegede's post below:

Netizens share condolences with Yvonne Jegede

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@joyous_gloria:

"The world needs more people like you. God bless you endlessly."

@mercyjohnsonokojie:

"So sorry Blood."

@mariamlonge:

"I’m so sorry Sis. May our good Lord continue to replenish you, emotionally and financially. Welldone Sis."

@by_mickeycreates:

"You are sooo human."

@thehephzibahco:

"God bless your soul and grant Olamide rest."

@maya_and_stitches:

"You’re Not just a celebrity, you’re pure in and out….. love it for you."

