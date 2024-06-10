Yvonne Jegege has said that she was in search of a new lover, who can spoil her silly with things she does not ask for

She was s guest on Nedu's podcast when she described the man of her dream as she recalled her failed marriage

In the video, she noted that she wants a man, who will give her N20million if she asks for just N1m from him

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegege, has said she is in search of a new lover, and she also stated what her man must be able to do fo her.

Legit.ng had reported that Jegede has shared the reason for leaving her marriage to her colleague, Abounce while a guest on Nedu's podcast the Honest Bunch podcast.

In a new recording on the podcast, she said she wants a man, who has a good mind and would give her N20 million even if it was just N1 million she requested for.

Jegede shares more reason

In the viral recording, the lady, who turned 40 in 2023 added that if a man has empathy, he wouldn't ask a lady what she wanted to use money for.

According to her, he would just give the lady and spoil her silly. She explained that if the man does not have empathy, he will first abuse her father before asking her what the money was for.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of what the actress said. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluchukwu_____:

"When you date an intentional man you go know say dating sweet."

@obynodaddymuna:

"Nedu please invite her husband you will discover so many things covered behind the scenes."

@adeoluolatomide:

"Lol. Why are y'all misinterpreting what she said? She just needs a man that would take good care of her."

@gb_aromatic:

"But make una calm down she is just exaggerating we all understand what she means na…she just want an intentional,kind man.'

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Which date una do this 20million cut off mark meeting? Una no send memo reach my side na

@thefoodnetworknig2:

@nick_wellington90:

"And I dey respect her well well before ooo."

@general_slimz:

"Now I know why the guy musical career died after getting married to you.'

@lilisconcept_:

"Who wants to hear d husbands side of the story ?

@mercyy_golden:

"We too like money."

@_staysolidd:

"I see the plan here you’ve ruined your lives so the plan is to help the young ones ruin theirs so y’all can be even lmao nice strategy."

Yvonne Jegede's marriage to Abounce crashes

Legit.ng had reported that Jegede had moved out of her matrimonial home and moved on for good.

She and her former husband, Olakunle Fawole, yanked off their wedding rings, though the two former lovers did not say anything about it, they deleted pictures of their marriage from social media.

There was rumour then that the baby Jegede was carrying wasn't for her husband.

