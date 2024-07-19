A Nigerian lady recently shared her travel journey from Nigeria to the United States in a TikTok video

In the video, she detailed her experiences at the airport, shedding light on some unexpected challenges

The traveller recounted her surprise at having to pay for extra bags and luggage in US dollars, adding that she used the bureau de change service located at the airport

A Nigerian lady shared her travel experience from Nigeria to the US, focusing on what happened at the airport in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady said she had to pay for extra bags and luggage but discovered he had to do it in dollars.

Nigerian lady travels to the US. Photo credit: @oyinkan.sanni

Source: TikTok

She then went ahead to use the service of the bureau de change situated at the airport, while expressing the need for this policy to change.

The emotional weight of the journey hit her when her sister left her at the airport, bringing her to tears, as shown by @oyinkan.sanni.

Additionally, her trip included an stopover in Cairo, Egypt, before she continued on to her final destination in London.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares trip to US

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Seyifunmi said:

“Congratulations. Please how did you upgrade your seat?”

Michael Smith wrote:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Svnflower.xx commented:

“Aww you don leave us.”

User8182949796774 also commented:

“9hours layover nah 1500 ticket you buy???”

Oyinkan_sanni:

“No be me work for my money??? If e easy run am.”

Hadigun:

“Congratulations to you sister.. I tap from you grace Ma’am my soon by God grace.”

Monalisa:

“Congratulations dear I’m next in Jesus name amen.”

Varasbabe:

“Which airport y will u pay in dollars.”

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who moved from the UK to the USA shared her emotional journey to the airport.

Lady tired of Nigeria finally relocates to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also earlier reported that a Nigerian lady appreciated God for her safe arrival as she relocated to the United States with her loved ones.

@deb_lirs noted that it was her first time flying and said she relocated because she was tired of the country.

@deb_lirs documented how they took different flights before arriving at their final destination in Dallas, US, where she was received by her dad.

