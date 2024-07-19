A heartwarming video has captured the emotional moment when a Nigerian mother saw her daughter in her NYSC uniform for the very first time

The mother, overwhelmed with gratitude, continuously praised God for allowing her to witness this significant milestone

In the touching scene, the daughter expressed her deep appreciation for her mother's unwavering support

A Nigerian mother got people emotional after seeing her daughter in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform for the first time.

In the video, the mother, who was very grateful to God to witness the moment, was seen giving praise to God countlessly.

Nigerian lady salutes mother in NYSC uniform. Photo credit: @babatundemariam123

Source: TikTok

The daughter appreciated her mother for her support and gave her a heartwarming salute after removing her cap as a symbol of respect.

They hugged thereafter and the mother prayed for her in Yoruba language.

This beautiful display of love and gratitude has resonated deeply with viewers, showcasing the powerful bond between a mother and her daughter.

Watch the video below:

NYSC: Reactions as female corper salutes mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Attractive babe said:

“Congratulations sis if this video make you cry gather here.”

Harjorkeh wrote:

“Who else is crying when watching,i can't wait to see this day of mine too.”

Therealdammysinger:

“Inshallah yours is coming bihidnillah.”

13star18:

“Na to see work remains.”

Therealdammysinger:

“It won’t be hard to see the perfect one for me.inshallah rahmon.”

Tinted portable:

“Am just crying like a baby i believe my daughter will do this to me too insha Allah and everyone watching Amen.”

Lekoy2:

“This is the only video on tiktok I watched more than 10times....Mummy you will live long to reap what you have labored for.”

HairByAdetutu:

“Not me crying while watching this congratulations sis.”

Fowoserediamond:

“Congratulations baby i love this your mom just like my mom my prayer warrior may Almighty Allah spare them for us.”

Mallykhesh0:

“To be a graduate no easy no b 1day work or stress sometimes no foods to chop no money to pull up hmm congratulation to you Mariam more winnings.”

Opeyemi:

“Who else crying while watching it congratulations to you sis.”

Kaymee227:

“All your prayers over her shall be answered In Sha Allah Bikudiratulah.”

Ruqoyah:

“I followed u because of this post may ur mum always have reasons to be saying Alhamdulilah always Amin. I was so emotional.”

Mrs Ajibade:

“Congratulations dear, favour market in Jesus name. Your mum will eat the fruit of her labour in Jesus name.”

Omolewa823:

“Congratulations sis this is so emotional and for those of us that do not have mom alive to do this with I pray Allah there soul continue to rest.”

Iyawo-Facebook:

“Another day to cry for wetin no concern me congratulations.”

BolaTito:

“Very very emotional, me wey dey record sef cry like maaaddddt.”

Precious_Kiddies_Store:

“See me crying, congratulations.”

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian graduate in a wheelchair joyfully honoured his mother after being accepted into the NYSC programme.

Lady salutes mother in her NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also earlier reported that after finishing her camp, a young lady headed directly to her mother's shop.

The video showed her giving a heartfelt salute to her mother, expressing deep appreciation for her unwavering support.

In response, her mother hugged her tightly and danced with joy, celebrating her daughter's achievement.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng