Nanny Rosie, the lady who became popular after her employer’s children were emotional to see her depart, showed her growth from days of little beginning to a place of comfortability.

In the clip, the lady showed a photo of when she was looking lean and was struggling with a toxic marriage and her kids.

Nanny Rosie shares photos that tell stories of her growth. Photo credit: @Rosiethenanny

And then, fast forward to 2024, where she had become popular with over 1 million followers, with a photo that marked her growth and good living. The photos were shared by @rosiethenanny on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nanny Rosie shares transformation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Margie voice qun said:

“Rose is true tat your boss passed away?”

Miss Faith wrote:

“A while ago you looked like a fb dem, you look like a cartoon comedian, I don't know who's next.”

User72273261674352:

“Is your female boss dead?”

User8492406170373:

“You look like a fb dem.”

Lovie:

“Your bossy rossy has passed or I have seen him posted somewhere.”

Da twins:

“Please rose explain to us is ur madam passed away?”

Veneranda@1996:

“Rosie u know what I love.”

Anne:

“How do you become an engineer before graduating?”

Apudos:

“That first pic you almost look like the fb lady.”

Paulish:

“Is it true your madam Alipass or what do I see on tiktok.”

Gilberthemarie:

“What a beautiful women.”

She had earlier indicated in an interview that she had three kids including two boys and one girl before she started her work as a nanny.

Rosie and her kids sat down together and her grown daughter could be seen playing with her mother with happiness.

