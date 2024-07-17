Yul Edochie and President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, caught the attention of many with their recent meeting

The actor and upcoming preacher was spotted in a viral video engaging Seyi in a friendly hand shake as they posed for the camera

Yul, known to be a staunch supporter of the ruling party, went on to share some words of encouragement that triggered netizens

Nigerian actor and upcoming preacher Yul Edochie's recent meeting with Seyi Tinubu, President Bola Tinubu's son, has sparked outrage on social media, as many shared their opinions.

On Instagram, Edochie expressed his excitement for the time he shared with the president's son, confidently declaring his trust in President Tinubu's governance amid the country's current instability.

Edochie, a staunch supporter of the ruling party, APC, asked Nigerians to be calm and believe that Tinubu would fulfil his promises to improve the country.

He further shared videos and photographs of him and Seyi shaking hands and taking cosy, close-up selfies with big, glowing smiles.

Yul wrote on his Instagram page:

"With my brother, the first son of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu @seyitinubu We had a wonderful, progressive meeting where we discussed the plight of Nigerian youths and so much more. He endorsed the RELAX, JAGABAN WILL FIX NIGERIA movement.

"Lots of life-changing projects for the youths and all Nigerians hitting the ground soon. Great plans ahead. All will be well with Nigeria. ASIWAJU BOY 100%. NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER."

Yul Edochie and Seyi Tinubu spur reactions online

goodnessnma:

"After how many hours of waiting at the gate oga rest u be Igbo man nothing for u highest na one bundle of #1000 Notes dem go give as in thank u for coming."

kingsward87:

"If shameless was a person."

kvngsofine1:

"A desperate man fighting for his pocket."

chefpaul_sw.paul.73:

"If you believe Yul Edochie have gotten something nice hit the like botton."

izukpoi:

"It will look like magic to them when Ezedike gets to his political destination."

gideon_obi01:

"Senior, abeg advice him well make them do the right thing on time people are suffering bro."

jessicaogechibenjamin:

"Odogwu nwokeoma am waiting ohh as hunger don teach me another level of life."

Yul Edochie's estranged wife May joins Nollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the actor's first wife, May Edochie, made her debut in a Nollywood cinema movie.

The movie produced by Omoni Oboli saw May speak three different languages.

Several of her fans have congratulated her on her new career path.

