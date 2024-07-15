Popular Lagos socialite Sam Larry caught the attention of many Nigerians online with his recent post

Larry described himself as a philanthropist and man of honour who was loved by the masses

Many of the late rapper Mohbad's fans who came across the post didn't hesitate to criticise him

Popular Lagos socialite Samson Erinfolami Balogun, best known as Sam Larry, buzzed the internet again with a recent post he shared online.

The socialite, who has been in the bad books of Nigerians since the tragic death of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, shared pictures from his recent outing and praised himself.

Sam Larry attract scrutiny with new post online. Credit: @samlarry

Source: Instagram

Recall that Sam Larry, alongside his business partner Naira Marley, was one of the prime suspects in the sudden death of young rapper Mohbad.

After the death of the ex-Marlain signee, videos surfaced online showing how the two friends bullied Mohbad when he was still alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Larry's new post on his Instagram page, he claimed that he was the man of the people and lavished more praises on himself.

See his post below:

Sam Larry spurs reactions online

Mohbad's fans and mourners resorted to the comment section to taunt him over his claims. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akoredefunds90:

"If na comments u con read make I see u tap in."

candy_priest01:

"If you Dey read this comment section Dey laugh tap in."

dr_b214:

"Sam Larry is a great guy. You can tell from his face that he is extremely innocent and was a great friend to mohbad however, omo te pa nko, enijere Egbon weyrey oloriburuku enikure enijere."

efgreenfield1:

"Are you into modeling sir? Because you murdered the outfit."

de_gold1705:

"Daddy it's been a while you kill someone last."

10k_brtzz:

"EBORA toun BORA. Monster way dey bleach."

bwoiy_khiss:

"YOU EVEN KILL THE SWAG.. na everything u sabi kill Baami."

khaleedihno_001:

mommaadeola:

"Una no Dey disappoint person for this comment section."

_gucci_szn:

"Man of which people? u just whine me now."

Sam Larry receives fresh threats

The Lagos socialite was challenged by a Nigerian man from the lively town of Sagamu in Ogun state.

The fearless young man dared Sam Larry to pick a date when they could comfortably fight and promised to rain down punches on him until he was black and blue.

The Sagamu indigene claimed that the Naira Marley's associate was responsible for the abuse and bullying that the late singer Mohbad suffered.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng