Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme shared how much he cherished his friendship with his colleague Kate Henshaw

The Nollywood actress turned a new age on July 19, and Chidi Mokeme couldn’t hide his excitement about it

Sharing a video of the fitness enthusiast, the actor listed out some of the attributes he admired about her

Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme has gone all out to celebrate the birthday of his colleague and friend Kate Henshaw.

The Nollywood actress added a year on Friday, July 19, and her colleague expressed gratitude for her existence and friendship.

Chidi Mokeme celebrates Kate Henshaw's birthday. Credit: @k8henshaw, @chidimokeme

In a sensational Instagram video, Chidi Mokeme highlighted Henshaw’s admirable attributes. The screen lord read out accolades, leaving many envious of their friendship.

“Heart of Gold. Child of Grace. Nubian Queen. Vampire Queen. Fitness Queen. Consistent. Disciplined. Determined. Committed. Intentional. You Are Unstoppable. Wear Your Crown Unapologetically and Keep making healthy look sexxy. Happy Birthday luv. Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments.”

See the video post below:

Chidi Mokeme stirs reactions around Kate’s birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eddyberry_:

"I love how you always eulogize your people. Happy birthday ma'am."

iam_divine_favour:

"Happy birthday my ever young ma'am ❤️❤️❤️... Age gracefully."

junishkenzo:

"Happy birthday beautiful queen."

queenfiyyah:

"Happy Birthday Ma."

otunqudus:

"Chidimokeme made it a joyful birthday for Kate."

nenyelhope:

"Soo nice happy birthday to her."

ladyoge1:

"Happy Birthday Ma'am.. Best wishes."

kay____ci:

"The only man amongst the queens."

_adesoyefk:

"@k8henshaw Happy Birthday Our Sweet 16, More meaningful years ahead ma."

christyighofatoye:

"Hbd llnp beautiful God blessings always."

constylyaje1:

"Bigger days ahead for my Kateness."

Kate Henshaw shouts, jumps on Chidi Mokeme

According to Chidi Mokeme, he and Kate Henshaw have been friends for over thirty years, way before Nollywood, as models.

Mokeme has been in the country since his latest project Shanty Town hit Netflix and was working on another with Kate as cast as well.

In the video he shared, the actor and his friend reunited like little kids. They ran into each other's arms and shouted to express their excitement.

