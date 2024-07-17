May Edochie recently shared heartwarming pictures from her hangout with friends on a ladies' night

The influencer and upcoming actress also penned a motivational message to her fans and supporters

However, her outfit and appearance have left many, including celebrities, gushing as they hailed May's fashion sense

Upcoming Nollywood actress and influencer May Edochie has warmed hearts with a series of pictures she shared from her ladies' night with friends.

Yul Edochie's estranged wife slayed joggers and matched them with sneakers like a young lady.

May also motivated her supporters, urging them to keep improving themselves as they were a work in progress.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in a caption:

"Wednesdays are the perfect time to remind yourself that you are a work in progress.” – Unknown. I know I’ve missed a lot on this space and catching up won’t be easy, but I’m here for you now. It’s ladies night. Let’s spread love."

Check out the pictures May Edochie shared below:

Legit.ng also reported that May debuted in Nollywood as a cast member in Omoni Oboli's soon-to-be-released movie.

Celebrities, fans react to May Edochie's photos

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

ihemenancy:

"Who’s that babygirl?? You look beautiful."

godfavorlisa:

"Yes that’s MayNation queen right there show her some love."

princesschineke:

"Sweet 16."

dimmable:

"We have missed you queen may nwanyi mara mmathis kind of pepper is what we want,please be giving it to us with joy and happiness."

officialmrsizuchukwu:

"Is that my queen? This one choke."

gemini_goddess1993:

"Our queen May with the steeze and class."

vickys_gentle_skincare:

"I thought it was her daughter on the first slide, not until I check well."

queenmay_d_real_odogwu:

"Queen MAY of the most high you are looking great Our ODOGWU QUEEN MAY."

Danielle twin with mother May Edochie

In another report, a video of Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, and her mum, May, twinning sparked reactions online.

Danielle, who stepped out with her mum, noted that May had started picking up on some of her swag.

A highlight was the moment May was still showing off her swag in the background while Danielle recorded herself.

