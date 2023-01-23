Popular Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme was off the entertainment scene for a while and people thought he was done with stardom

The movie star made a comeback in Netflix's Shanty Town, a Nigerian production and he is currently the man of the moment

Mokeme on Channels TV's Rubbin Minds revealed he had to take a break to recover from Bell's palsy

Shanty Town, a Nigerian Netflix movie has reminded Nigerians of how great an actor Nollywood's Chidi Mokeme is.

The movie star made a comeback into the film industry with the movie and recently answered the question on everyone's lips.

Chidi Mokeme finally reveals why he has been off-screen Photo credit: @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Channels TV's Rubbin Minds, the actor, who is on another project already, revealed that he was off the entertainment scene after the tour of the movie he starred in.

He then went on to say for the first time, that he came down with Bell's palsy, a condition that affects one side of the face and makes it droopy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Mokeme, the stroke-like condition is incurable because the cause is unknown and as an actor, he went through a lot trying to get back to his old self.

Without an option, the actor took time off to take care of himself and faced his other source of income.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chidi Mokeme's revelation

fabmum_lifestyle:

"Thank God for are better,such talent can't be buried "

haircare.n.more:

"People go through stuff on a daily, that’s why we must show kindness at every point."

chrissyuneze:

"Lord! Thank you for healing him"

abiolaummy:

"Oh. Wow. Thats why there is a facial deviation."

nazornnadi:

"I'm glad he's better and doing what he knows best."

foodbybree.ng:

"See what people go through behind closed doors we shall come out to testify for we are more than conquerors "

sandypreneur:

"The need to have Multiple streams of income cannot be overemphasized. So good to have you back our screen icon❤️"

Bovi, others remain adamant as Nancy Isime clarifies viral scene from new movie

Popular actress and host Nancy Isime made headlines over the role she played in a newly released movie dubbed ‘Shanty Town'.

A scene from the movie with veteran actor RMD showed Nancy baring it all and it sparked reactions online.

To clear the air, Nancy took to her Instagram page to clarify and shed more light on the scene. According to her, what many saw in the scene belonged to her body double.

Source: Legit.ng