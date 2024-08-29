Nigerian singer Asake’s then-and-now photos have triggered a debate on social media after they went viral

A post made the rounds showing the YBNL star’s appearance before fame and after he gained popularity

Netizens had a lot to say about the singer’s light-skinned appearance in his old picture compared to his new look

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, made headlines on social media after his throwback photo alongside a new picture of him went viral.

A netizen, @Olamide0fficial, had taken to X (Twitter) to post an old and new photo of the singer side by side.

The obvious difference between both photos soon triggered an online discussion.

Fans accuse Asake of bleaching as throwback photo trends. Photos: @asakenewz

In Asake’s old photo, the Lonely At The Top crooner had short dreads, wore a black suede jacket, and had black nail polish on. However, his complexion stood out the most, the YBNL star appeared to look more light-skinned than he did in his new photos.

See the old and new Asake photos below:

Fans react to Asake’s old photo

Asake’s light-skinned appearance in his throwback photo drew the attention of many Nigerians, and some of them dropped hot takes online. Read what they had to say below:

Ayomilekan said the singer was bleaching his skin:

Akande said the singer really changed:

Bakatsine called it growth:

Santus said the singer looked fresh in his old photo:

This tweep said this about bleaching:

Nosh said he prefers the singer’s new look:

Americana said Asake used Caro White in his old photo:

Big Lewis said his new photo is his real appearance:

Read comments from Instagram below:

Only1_ambassador:

“If better money touch you you go Trowey that bleaching cream 😂😂😂.”

manlikepeter_:

“back den him been think say fine boy de pay 😂😂😂😂but now he don learn him lesson 😂.”

mayorsoj:

“Na p00r man dey do Pink Lips 😂.”

big_muyeye:

“Before na fake life now na real one.”

Asake ignores French security during music video

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer caused a buzz over his visit to France. The YBNL star was captured on camera when a French security guard tried stopping him during his music video shoot.

Asake was seen performing for the videographer in front of him when the French official asked him to stop filming on the streets.

However, the musician was brave enough to snub the officer and directed his videographer to tilt his camera toward the elderly man while still carrying out his duties.

