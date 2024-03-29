Zlatan Ibile has shared a heartwarming video as his first child and son Shiloh clocked four years old

The adorable video saw the birthday celebrant unboxing his birthday gifts while the singer and his baby mama observed

Zlatan Ibile's video has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, with some wishing they were in Shiloh's shoes

Nigerian singer and rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, is celebrating his son Shiloh's 4th birthday today, March 29.

Zlatan Ibile, who recently reflected on the support provided by some colleagues in the music industry, celebrated his son with loads of gifts, from toys to outfits, among others.

Zlatan Ibile's son Shiloh is four. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

The music star shared a series of clips of the birthday celebrant unboxing some of the expensive gifts from his parents in a beautifully decorated room.

Meanwhile, Zlatan and his baby mama could be heard in the background as they queried Shiloh about his gifts.

Watch the video Zlatan Ibile shared on Shiloh's 4th birthday

Fans gush as Zlatan Ibile spoils son on birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

inv_smart001

"This boy no no wetin God don do for am."

bigrhemzy:

"inv_smart001 Rich Man pikin go think say you dey crack joke."

heislazy:

"Na why you gats hustle make you no explain."

thedamilolaoni:

"Big Boy Lase! Happy Birthday Omo President. God bless you!"

hypemanluckey:

"This is another seeing of greatness BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS SON."

bigdj_pablo:

"Happy birthday big boy your papa really work hard for you."

ancientdavido:

"The joy of you and your son watching yourself on the television."

_llube:

"We celebrated big3 not quite long... this boy be growing so fast..more fruitful years ahead."

king_bhb1:

"Person way no speak English from small him Pikin speak am for am God bless you more Zlatan ibile Keep Shining Big Shiloh."

