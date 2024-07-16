A young lady has sought advice online after finding an unexpected object amid her boyfriend's dirty clothes

In a viral video, she displayed the object and asked netizens for advice on what to do about the sad situation

Social media users who came across the clip stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young woman recently took to social media to seek advice from netizens after making an unexpected discovery in her boyfriend's dirty laundry.

The mysterious object which she found left her feeling worried and unsure about her relationship.

Lady displays earring attached to boyfriend's clothes

In the clip shared on TikTok, @natashalove310 displayed an earring that she had found among her boyfriend's clothes while doing his laundry.

She suspected that the earring belonged to another woman, sparking concerns about her boyfriend's fidelity.

While sharing the gold coloured earring, she asked her followers for advice on how to navigate the situation.

"I was washing my boyfriend's clothes and I found this. What should I do now?" she asked.

Reactions as lady finds suspicious earring

Social media users were quick to offer their opinions on TikTok, with some urging her to move on from him.

@ASANTEWAAPAPPY said:

"See how u are shaking. You never see anything."

@Sunshiine said:

"Leave his clothes in that water, get up and go to your house. When you arrive, block and delete his number and move on with your life."

@unique said:

"Watin I see this morning for my bf bag, Omo na craze I deh. Who want story time."

@Baeb40 said:

"My dear don’t do anything if it actually belongs to another lady that means she is aware of you and only wants you to fight your man that will lead to."

@Jeniffer_uchechi said:

"You are the good gf that washes cloth while another girl is chopping money. Na you loose guard nahhh."

@coco added:

"Hope say u no continue de wash the clothes just imagine say him no get any piercing and him friends too."

Watch the video below:

