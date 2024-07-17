Nigerian singer Simi made a shocking revelation about her field during a recent appearance on a podcast show

The Borrow Me Your Baby hitmaker was a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast airing on Popcentral TV when she disclosed that she doesn't listen to other artistes' songs, including hers

Simi, however, went on to disclose reasons she listens to her husband Adekunle Gold's songs, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, best known as Simi, revealed that she doesn't listen to other artistes or know any of their recent songs.

The Afropop diva made this bold claim during her recent appearance on the Zero Conditions podcast.

The host told her that her voice was comparable to that of Hannah Reid, the lead musician of the pop band London Grammar.

When he asked Simi if she knew Hannah, she said:

"I don't know anybody. I don't really know anybody".

Simi, however, disclosed that she listens to her husband Adekunle Gold's songs only because she's married to him.

"I don't even listen to my songs. I'm only listening to my album right now because it's new. I'm pretty sure I'll stop listening soon," she said.

Simi went on to say that she only listens to songs by her favourite singer, American rapper J Cole.

Watch the interview below:

Simi's statement spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pheelipmuse:

"It’s Called Perception, Most Times Artists like this Do that to properly Carve out their Music Originally . So they don’t sound like others by default. SHE’S UNIQUE IN HER OWN SENSE."

oluwaseuntolulope3:

"Even Ben white doesn’t watch football and he is a footballer.. so what is wrong with a black person making their own decision and living their life. She never begged you to listen to her song."

onyema__philip:

"And she want people to listen to her."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Some artists prefer to listen to their own songs and a little of their role models so they don’t subconsciously infuse another person’s style into theirs!"

aderonkecutie:

"When creatives consume other creatives work too much, it can affect the dynamic of their own arts. So yes this is possible and understandable."

breezy_beccah:

"No be this Simi do cover of controlla by Drake that year?"

scottishoit:

"Coming from same girl that copied Joromi which is originally sang by late legend Victor Uwaifo."

chidinma.ikedeh:

"The problem here is communication. She is saying that she doesn't single songs out by the artists, like she is not tied to artists but she is into the music and easily gets bored off music. But she is saying it the wrong way."

ella_ivh:

"Some things are better left unsaid sha!!!"

iamstepee:

"That’s why she has been singing nusery rhymes lately."

slimzyfire:

"How do u now know which artiste to feature?…,iwa weyrey sha po lowo ."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

During the chat, Simi shared that she never wanted to marry the singer, whom she described as a Photoshop guru.

