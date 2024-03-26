A video of Nigerian singer Simi arriving in the United States of America after spending a few days in London has got people talking online

In the viral clip, Simi was seen receiving a special gift at the airport, which was sent to her by her husband, and it stirred mixed emotions

Their daughter Deja was one of the first persons who reacted after she saw the gift, and what she said after seeing the gift has gone viral

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, recently stirred some soft emotions on social media after a clip of a surprise gift her husband sent her at the airport went viral.

Simi received a bouquet of white and blue roses and lilies in the viral clip. The singer immediately broke down after she got the flowers and thanked the person who had delivered them to her.

A video of Simi gushing after Adekunle Gold sent her a surprise gift. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The singer and mother of one was recently on tour, justling back and forth between the UK and Nigeria. The flowers sent by her husband were a show of love.

Deja reacts to flowers sent by AG to Simi

The singer's daughter Adejare, aka Deja, was present when her mum got the gift from her dad. She reacted immediately, asking for hers.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the clip, Deja demanded that her mum give her one of the flowers.

Watch the sweet video below:

Reactions trail Simi's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Simi's video:

@teepretty_gram:

"She say” Nah your flower?"

@ajicoded:

"This baby no dey go school??"

@richforever2024:

"Eeya she just come back from Village."

@official_kim_anna:

"Duduke voice sounds so soothing to hear."

@b__a24_:

"Thank you as how? this woman."

@_enegreatness_:

"Thank you as how?"

@21_1da:

"Simi say na ‘’Thank you as how."

@daphnesimport:

"Simi ehn Deja don resemble her finish."

@pttyannabel3:

"Deja's accent is dope❤ Owo shey koko sha."

@michael___ch:

"Agbaya which one be thank you as how Kia."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng