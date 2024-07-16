Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shared a video of her riding a motorbike on a busy road

Fans and netizens who came across couldn't help but express their astonishment at how the actress handled the road device

Mercy, however, went on to reveal how her husband reacted to the driving scene, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie captured netizens' attention after sharing a video of herself riding a motorbike.

The mother of five revealed it was for a scene in one of her new movies as she stunned her fans and followers with her stability on the moving wheels.

Mercy Johnson's husband road motorbike for a movie scene. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The actress, however, revealed that her husband told her that if she damaged her teeth, it would not be his business.

Despite his statement, Mercy said she enjoys what she does and is dedicated to making people laugh.

"Hubby just assured me now that if I break my teeth, ehhh, e nor concern am. I just love what I do. Dedicated to making you laugh."

See her post below:

Mercy Johnson spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akoneris4:

"Mercy Johnson is a born actress and comedian. Make we tell ourselves the truth. When person no her the thing make we give her her flag. Forget that nonsense say she be witch. A wizard in acting. Keeping soaring u are a legend."

okorohdavid:

"This woman here has wat it takes to make me love her movies over n over n over n over again.. U are just so amazing in doing wat makes ppl laugh Cus right now for this country we need the laugh."

1safiyanu:

"One werey wey mind don touch ground now go say na jazz. We dey feel u mi Ma'ami... Nothing do u."

thephenomenal_girl:

"The disclaimer is very necessary. You're on your own oo."

sunnyecheleofficial:

"This one na bomb Dey come ooooooooo."

pryncess_hope:

"Why you use leg match break for ground like say na bicycle,this my role model nor go kill me ooo."

rj25.08:

"Chai I can't wait to decide if to act movie or jakpa my actor friends they drag me in but I'm indecisive but if I finally decide to do trust me I'll want to act with you where I will stand by the street and you'll use your mouth to fin#ish me with in#sult because I love and admire your crazy part, watching you right from when I was a teenager and I enjoyed all your movies more especially that one I forgot the name, okay I remember "Keziah, then Dumebi. That Kezia in particular ehn."

jami0010:

"She they clean mouth, d way them they really do, we need to give to her, she’s too much. Very funny."

kingz_luxury_:

"Them nor they see the blood u are putting in this p oh, broad day witch hunting ya all."

officialviviandavids:

"I love you, there is nothing you no go fit do."

4evernajay_:

"What about that movie you were playing the Yoruba woman? Will it not be released?"

Mercy Johnson spotted with Liz Benson

In another entertainment news, Liz Benson trended over her recent appearance after a long time away from the movie industry.

Benson, renowned for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls, was seen in the company of Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars.

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior colleague, shared interesting details on the forthcoming project they are working on.

