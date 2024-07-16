Nigerian comedian Umar Bush who is mostly known for his viral frowning videos, has now bagged a political appointment

According to several reports, Bush is now the special assistant to the president’s senior special assistant on special needs

This news was met with mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians kicking against it

Nigerian comedian Umar Bush has now drawn the attention of many netizens over his recent political appointment.

On July 16, 2024, news made the rounds that the ‘frowning comedian’ had been appointed as a special assistant to the president’s senior special assistant.

According to reports, Umar Bush was made the SA on Entertainment to the SSA to the president on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities.

See a video showing the moment the skitmaker got his letter of appointment below:

According to one Yaya Abba on X, Umar Bush’s appointment was based on merit. He explained that the frowning man is talented in making people laugh and was given an appointment based on that.

Nigerians react to Umar Bush’s political appointment

News of Umar Bush’s political appointment soon spread on social media, and Nigerians had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Vanchizzy:

“Is this playing? What kinda playing is this? Na Northerners get this country las las.”

Joy_hora_:

“Anger issues don Dey open way for people??? Nice one Tinubu.”

Clay_zo:

“SA to SSA to be cracking jokes or giving them memes?”

misteribrahim1:

“Life has no single universal formula to success… congratulations to him…”

Itz_starcliff:

“SA to the SSA to the President. What kind of grand-assistantship is this?”

chy_wayers:

“SA to Senior Special Assistant to the president. Another Wasteful salary and allowances in a bleeding economy like ours. These are some of the things that Kenyans stood determined and ffffffought against.”

big_marshaal:

“Nigeria sha.”

cuteprinceclothier:

“Anger issues na part of CV now O .”

Sisi_derin:

“We have the most "audaciously" unserious leaders.”

Baybi_amiems:

“ What kind of madness is this?”

phenomenal_suko:

“Special adviser to another special adviser (senior) ”

Mychukwuka:

“SA to SSA to do what exactly?”

Bara.t0ne:

“SA to the SSA.”

Ujumelu9:

“They keep creating unnecessary offices just to keep syphoning public funds…SMH ! ”

hammedbello_:

“God, why did you brought me to this country.”

tunnyogunnowo:

“He is an SA to an SA? Is he going to get an SA too? ”

mc_ichie:

“Special assistant, appoint personal assistant.. President Don get excess assistance.”

soarluxurycars_abuja:

“No degree ❌ No skill❌…. Just anger issues and connection .”

