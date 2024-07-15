Nigerian media personality Daniel Regha recently made a big announcement on social media

The controversial figure shared a video of his milestone after he learned how to ride a tricycle

The video raised a series of hilarious reactions from Nigerians on the social media space

Nigerian media personality Daniel Regha caused a stir on social media after announcing that he can now ride a tricycle.

In Nigeria, a tricycle is a popular means of transportation. In some parts of the country, it is usually called ‘keke marwa’ or ‘keke napep’.

Fans react as Daniel Regha celebrates learning to ride keke napep.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram and X pages, the media personality posted a video of himself taking a ride in the tricycle. The clip captured his excited demeanor as he was able to get the vehicle moving on the road.

According to Regha, the achievement made him very proud of himself. He wrote:

“Finally learnt how to drive keke; So proud of myself.”

See his video below:

Peeps react to Daniel Regha’s tricycle video

As expected, Daniel Regha’s tricycle announcement drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some praised the media personality, while others hoped he would have less time to comment on trending topics on his Twitter (X) page.

Read some of their comments below:

Koredeolawale:

“You finally found your calling....”

nonso_iheanacho:

“I feel like this Daniel guy intentionally trolls himself for traffic .”

mikestan52:

“I like Daniel because he always post about his reality, no faking it for the gram .”

pee_weddings:

“So proud of you bro .”

abidemisofiat_:

“He don get work we go get breathing space for twitter.”

dj_mercury_:

“Na to go find junction stay now.”

alibabaofcyprus1:

“This guy can glorify poverty. He’s too comfortable with broke life .”

skintreatsbyyummyskin:

“What a great achievement Daniel .”

office_of_coast:

“At ur age.”

financial_advisor_yuudeey:

“Finally, we now know your job description .”

Chef_bukola13:

“Work don start be that .”

extraordinairej:

“Na why he get peace of mind...no fake life=no pain!”

Read a few comments from X below:

OGB said his mates were learning to drive Benz:

Israel said it was Regha’s side hustle:

Uchenna congratulated Regha:

