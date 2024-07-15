Nigerian Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, best known as 2baba, spoke about Donald Trump's assassination attempt

News had gone viral that the former US president took cover during an assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday, July 13

2baba gave a controversial view of the situation, causing many to dish out their hot takes

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has weighed in on the news of the attempted assassination of former American president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Reports indicated that one attendee died, and two others were critically injured.

2baba spoke on Donald Trump's assassination attempt. Credit: @offcial2baba, real donal trump

Source: Instagram

The US Secret Service stated that it killed the alleged shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the gathering venue. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Amid the shock, 2Baba commented that the tragedy that unfolded before the massive crowd in Pennsylvania was "pure package," comparing it to Hollywood movies.

“All black everything. Hollywood dey learn,” he wrote.

See his post below:

2baba Idibia stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialestherakinduro:

"All this while, the issues that has kept the Nigerian people under so much pressure has eluded these guys, but as soon as anything outside Nigerian happens, they have an opinion."

bobbymaris:

"Delulu , it’s not stage d."

abuja_special_needs_therapyltd:

"Nigerian celebrities should focus more on Nigerian politicians and speak for the poor ."

rosythrone:

"What I don’t understand is someone gonna sacrifice his life just for a staged thing to look real?"

benosi:

"I no Dey put mouth for country politics wey better pass my own 100 times."

afrobeat_threads:

"Oga so you dey alive, way you no talk during OBI and TINUBU period?"

tundewearitall:

"I agree with you 2baba."

amara_shuga:

"Tuface this is not impregnating different women, it’s politics, please."

temisv:

"It’s called a “ False flag”. Lool. I knew they had to pull this stunt to sentimentally place this man in office. From court case to victim! Nice litics."

da_jfk:

"Tu baba Brain is expired so the person that died was package too baba go sleep."

rosythrone:

2baba performs at his daughter’s school prom

Popular Nigerian singer 2Baba Idibia tickled the hearts of many with the performance he pulled off at his daughter’s school in the United Kingdom.

The singer’s wife, Annie Idibia, took to social media to share the beautiful video of her hubby, 2face Idibia, performing at their first daughter, Isabella's school prom.

In the video, her teen daughter was seen taking pictures with her friends while her father carried out his responsibilities on stage.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng