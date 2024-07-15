Reports about Nigerian skit maker Sabinus' father being kidnapped in Rivers state have left many stunned

According to a publication made by Premium Times, Sabinus' dad was abducted late in the evening days ago but has now been released and back with his family

The skit maker shared a cryptic message on his page to thank God for his father's release and his safe return home

Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Sabinus, recently trended online after reports about his father being abducted went viral.

According to a report by Premium Times, Sabinus' dad was abducted on Tuesday night, July 9, 2024.

Nigerian skit maker Sabinus trends after his father was abducted by armed men in Port-Harcourt. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@premiumtimes

Source: Instagram

The heist happened between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm. According to 247Ureports, Mr Ejekwu was kidnapped by some armed men on his return to his home in Port Harcourt after a trip outside the Rivers state.

As he was trying to enter his house in Port Harcourt, the elderly man was intercepted and carted away. Still, during their escape, a gun battle between the kidnappers and the local security forces erupted.

1 Ospac officer killed, one injured

The local security outfit, which was identified as Ospac, lost one of its members during the exchange with the armed kidnappers.

Reports also confirmed that one of Pa Ejekwu's neighbours was hit by a stray bullet and has been hospitalised.

Sabinus reacted days after his father was released after he had paid the ransom demanded by the armed men.

The Nigerian comic has previously expressed his fondness for his father. Legit.ng recalls reporting an article in which Sabinus shared that his father is his greatest role model and inspiration.

He also shared that his father is the reason he took up comedy as a profession. Legit.ng also recalls reporting when Mr Funny revealed that he had become a father.

Sabinus celebrates Father's Day

Legit.ng previously reported that Sabinus caused a buzz after joining in this year's Father's Day celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 18.

The funny man shared some cute pictures on his social media timeline, describing himself as the father of the next biggest clown ever.

