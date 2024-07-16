Nigerian singer Wizkid has caused a huge buzz on social media with his 34th birthday celebration

On July 16, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician turned a new age to the joy of his numerous fans

A video emerged online of the music star celebrating with Tems, Naomi Campbell, Jada P and other loved ones

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is making headlines on social media after turning a new age.

The Machala star turned 34 on July 16, 2024, to the joy of his numerous fans, who celebrated him online.

Video emerges as Wizkid marks 34th birthday.

A video soon emerged on social media of Wizkid celebrating his birthday with friends and loved ones, including his partner, Jada P, Tems and Naomi Campbell.

While it was not stated that the video was from the singer’s 34th birthday, the clip showed the singer smiling hard as his loved ones sang a birthday song to him and presented him with a big cake decorated with candles.

Another part of the video showed Wizkid with his partner, Jada P, British model Naomi Campbell, and singer Tems at a dinner party to mark the occasion. Someone behind the camera was heard praising the singer for being ‘22 again’.

Wizkid clinked glasses with his guests as they cheered to life, and he expressed his appreciation to them. See the video below:

Peeps react to Wizkid’s birthday video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to Wizkid’s celebratory video on his 34th birthday. Read them below:

okwus:

“True true WizKid money don finish see birthday party naa.”

God’s love:

“Normally machala ❤️life no pass like this .”

Gentuukemmy:

“See as dem put candles on top as if nah primary two pupil birthday.”

Goody.:

“No be tems I see just now.?”

Esan goddess:

“The only reason I love my popsy he's very composed of na OBO sweat for don full him body for shout am so proud of being an FC fan.”

Amara :

“Later na una go talk say wizkid get pride see as e dey laugh ❤ happy birthday biggest bird.”

No_Stress:

“God this man will live longer for us amen .”

Chinen ye:

“This man life just simple.”

Busari:

“Happy birthday to the one and only Wizkid! Today marks a special day in the life of this incredibly talented artist, and we're all celebrating him in a big way! Wizkid, you're a shining star.”

prettyfortune❤️:

“Wetin tems Dey do for there I love tems a lot.”

Old video of Davido celebrating Wizkid emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on an old video showing that Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, loves and cherishes his colleague Wizkid.

In the clip making the rounds on Wizkid's 34th birthday, Davido was wishing him a happy birthday in 2020. He also sang for him and hyped him.

In the viral recording, Davido called the Grammy Award winner a legend and expressed how much he loves him.

