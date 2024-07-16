Singer Wizkid is thankful for the love his fans all over the world has shown to him as he marks his 34th birthday

Wizkid marked his 34th birthday on July 16th, 2024 and many wished him well while his fans, known as FC, declared a public holiday

In his post on X, he appreciated all the people who celebrated him as he prayed for them, the elated fans reacted in the comments section

Afro beat singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has shown gratitude to his fans all over the world for celebrating him on his birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that fans of the Essence crooner known as Wizkid FC declared a public holiday in commemoration of his 34th birthday.

Wizkid appreciates fans on birthday.

Source: Instagram

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote a short appreciation note to them. According to him, he was really thankful for the show of love all over the world.

Wizkid prays for fans

Saying a word of prayer for them, Wizkid said that God would grant their heart desires.

The Grammy Award winner further added that God would bless them.

Recall that the music star threw a party, and it was well attended by his friends and a few he has collaborated with.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail the music act's appreciation post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions of fans. Here are some of them below:

@itzbasito:

"Birthday blessings to you. Thank you for carrying African music on your head."

@GucciStarboi:

"Happy birthday king, we love you our No.1."

@_egungunn:

"Happy Birthday Big Wiz X Morayo. 1M will be shared among FC today. Drop your aza if you’re following ."

@GucciStarboi:

"God bless you forever IDOLO ."

@afro_nigeria2:

"Big Wiz."

@untouchablecmdy:

"Happy Birthday Wizkid. More good Life. FC fans drop your details below and let's celebrate our 001 ... Make sure you're following me to be picked."

@Deybyyu:

"World Wizkid Day,The most decorated African Artiste."

@jah_boy01:

"Happy birthday Wizkid! God bless you baba. Please drop Morayo soon"

@OGBdeyforyou:

"Happy birthday Machala, grow gold."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Happy birthday Big Wiz. May God continue to bless you and keep you and your family safe. More life."

Wizkid top chart on 33rd birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the singer's name buzzed the internet on his 33rd birthday, which took place on July 16th, 2023.

The Grammy-winning musician's top fans took to Twitter to celebrate his new age by dropping heart-warming birthday messages.

His name was on the lips of Nigerian on that day.

