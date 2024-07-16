Media personality Tunde Ednut has been roasted online over his birthday message to musician Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that fans and netizens celebrated the Made in Lagos hitmaker as he clocked 34 on July 16

However, many pointed out an oddity in Tunde’s birthday post for the superstar as they pounced on him with their observations

Nigerian media personality Tunde Ednut caused a stir online following the birthday message he drafted for Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Recall that the Nigerian international singer added a year to his age on Tuesday, July 16. A video of the father of four celebrating his big day with family and friends made its way online.

In light of this, Tunde Ednut, known to be a staunch supporter of the singer’s rival, Davido, rushed to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my younger brother, Wizkid. Tunde30BG wishes you all the best.”

Tunde Ednut spurs reactions online

Many seemed displeased with Ednut’s message and criticised him for referring to Wizkid as his younger brother.

ben_gee01:

"Which one be your younger brother? Even your Oga sef Dey bow for am."

ortegababa1:

"Wizkid is older than Davido, you never for once call Davido younger bro, but you always call Wizzy your younger bro… change your ways bro :pray:…. Stop to dey Bias."

idrisalagbega:

"Tunde no get sense button >>."

wizkidayoreigns:

"If Wizkid has millions of fans I’m one of them. If Wizkid has 10 fans I’m one of them. If Wizkid have only one fan then that’s me. If Wizkid has no fans, that means I’m no longer here. If the world is against Wizkid , I’m against the world. Happy birthday to my idolo."

maradona_jay:

"Wizkid wey old pass Davido nah your younger brother, but Davido nah your friend right ? Hungry Man is an angry man for real."

her_majestyrutheze:

"Today is my birthday too, king celebrate me too ooo."

ayomide____rill:

"Who be your younger brother? E be like dem no teach you to respect your elders for school."

richfund72:

"Tunde30BG wey no get 30BG chain that one self Dey."

mokbenz_fire:

"Werey boy. You Dey call big Wiz your younger brother."

Old clip of Davido celebrating Wizkid

Legit.ng also reported that an old video of Davido celebrating his colleague Wizkid re-emerged online.

The old video saw Davido wishing him a happy birthday in 2020 while singing and hyping him.

Davido called the Grammy Award winner a legend and expressed how much he loves him.

