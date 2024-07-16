As the world marks Wizkid's 34th birthday, an old video of Davido wishing him a happy celebration has emerged

In the clip, it was also Wizkid's birthday and Davido sang for him, he hyped him and called him the greatest of all

The video sparked reactions among fans of the two artists as they shared their host takes about the viral video

An old video has shown that Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, loves and cherishes his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and Davido have not been enjoying the best of relationship after Wizkid took a swipe at Davido with his crying video. The two exchanged words on social media, and their fans also clashed.

In the clip making the rounds on Wizkid's 34th birthday, Davido was wishing him a happy birthday in 2020. He also sang for him and hyped him.

Davido calls Wizkid legend

In the viral recording, Davido called the Grammy Award winner a legend and expressed how much he loves him.

The Timeless crooner also called Wizkid the greatest of all in the video. The clip reignited the debate about whom the greatest artist is among fans of the two singers.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the old video of Davido and Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido wishing Wizkid happy birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

Davido tackles Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido had replied Wizkid after the singer posted his leaked video while replying his fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans had asked him to drop new music, and he used Davido's leaked crying video to tell them to beg him before he can.

In a series of tweets made by Davido, he called Wizkid a sick man and added that his career was dead and was resurrected just to die again.

