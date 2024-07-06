Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy hurled a hot shade at his colleague Davido following his new marriage to Chioma Rowland Adeleke

An inquisitive fan asked the City Boy hitmaker to follow the steps of the Timeless crooner and start up a family

Burna's response to the suggestions ignited the internet as he pointed out reasons Davido's new home wasn't worthy of emulation

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has slammed his arch industry enemy Davido after a fan recommended him to follow his steps and start a family.

The fan, identified as Bad Lieutenant on Elon Musk's X, advised Burna Boy to mature and begin planning for the future by marrying and raising a family.

He mentioned how Davido had already set an example by getting married to his wife Chioma and that Burna Boy was now 33 and not getting any younger.

Burna Boy responded by telling him to leave him alone, questioning whether he hadn't seen what Davido was going through with one of his baby mamas.

Another fan criticised him for his reply, claiming that the musician couldn't answer a legitimate question and went on to shade him.

Burna Boy responded, stating that the guy did not provide the finest example.

He said, "Ok. But between me and you, shey na better example the guy use?".

A third fan questioned whether Adekunle Gold was a better example, to which Burna Boy responded enthusiastically.

The fan wrote, "Adekunle Gold na better example?".

Burna responded:

"Ehen! Na wetin we dey pray for be that bro".

See the conversation below:

Burna Boy's tweets spur reactions online

