Nigerian global music star Burna Boy recently shared some details about his wealth that have got people talking online

During the interview, Burna Boy cleared the air about the claims on Google that he is worth $22m

He also spoke about his mum and her love for the job, which he noted is the reason she doesn't live in the house he bought for her

Nigerian international music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently addressed the trending conversation surrounding his net worth.

According to HotNewHipHop, Burna Boy is worth $22m. During a recent interview, the interviewer quoted Google, noting that a quick search about him online showed that his net worth was around $22m and asked if it was true.

He responded to the quoted value, noting that whoever made the valuation was way off and nothing close to the truth.

Burna also discussed his mum during the conversation. He shared that he bought his mum a house as a gift for all she's done for him, but she has yet to live in the place he got for her.

"My mum is always on tour" - Burna Boy

The Nigerian singer shared how passionate his mum is about music and his career as an artist.

He noted that whenever he is on tour, she's always with him, which is probably why she's yet to start living in the house he bought for her. Burna Boy made a cheeky joke about his mum and her passion for music.

Burna said she loves the job more than he does. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Burna Boy gifted his mum a Mercedez Benz SUV when she turned 54.

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions have trailed Burna Boy's video

See some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's interview:

“She likes the Job more than me”. Mama got the real action in her old age . Who would have thought."

"Over confidence wan wound odogwu chai what a feeling when u know u got the world on ur finger tip."

"No be only 22million nah 2 million."

"Odogwu dey hide im worthy make them no go hike his Tax."

"So everything way Dey online no correct then."

"Burna boy net worth is over $100m."

"Ajeh seh he don scam una family na why he get that kind money."

