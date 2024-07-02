Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has made bold claims against Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut

Blessing bashed Tunde Ednut during an Instagram live session and stated that he instigated controversial social media critic VeryDarkMan to trash top personalities

She further spilled details about the media personality's background as she threatened to expose him

Nigerian Relationship coach Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has made allegations concerning blogger Tunde Ednut's background.

In a recent Instagram Live, Blessing alleged that Tunde Ednut had not returned to Nigeria in years due to his criminal acts before his departure.

Blessing CEO makes allegations against Tunde Ednut. Credit: @offcialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She made these remarks while accusing the media personality of encouraging social media critic Verydarkman to insult top celebrities.

Blessing CEO challenged him to return to Nigeria, claiming she is familiar with his background and will look into his record if he continues to blackmail others through VeryDarkMan.

She said, "Should we dig up Tunde Ednut's past? He has a shady past. Ask him why he hasn't stepped foot in Nigeria for over a decade.

"He is abroad because he knows Nigerian law can't catch up with him there. He is enabling VeryDarkMan but can't come to Nigeria. I dare him to come to Nigeria. Is he a saint? We know his past. Let him come out; let us dig up his record since you all are blackmailing others with their past."

Watch her video below:

Blessing CEO's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@eniolaquick:

"This blessing C of O sef wan Dey show say she belong…"

@deuptowntrading:

"Tunde Dey go Uk but him no Dey come Nigeria. Maybe because of insecurity. Leave Tunde ooo him get him own reason for not coming to Nigeria."

@MESIGO422:

"Na this kind person they chop person money for advertising purposes.."

@Homiebishop:

"Blessing CRO wants to trend I trust VDM to take care of her."

@JordanExwhy:

"This girl mouth sharp. but that’s true sha, tunde ednut na big #*€£¥|\~{{| na why him no fit enter naija."

@VictorMordi12:

"Blessing CEO loves Verydarkman but because VDM no look her face made her always talking trash about VDM."

Blessing CEO rejoices as police declares VDM wanted

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Blessing CEO reacted after it went viral that Verydarkman had been declared wanted by the Nigerian police.

She revealed how VDM was called in for questioning multiple times but declined to honour any of the invites by the Nigerian police.

In the clip, Blessing CEO told VDM to reach out to her so she could help him navigate his arrest.

Source: Legit.ng